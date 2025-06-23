Reviewing Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Movano alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -288.42% -181.30% Pulmonx -65.27% -63.69% -34.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Movano and Pulmonx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pulmonx 0 3 5 0 2.63

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Movano currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,387.66%. Pulmonx has a consensus price target of $11.53, indicating a potential upside of 339.89%. Given Movano’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Movano is more favorable than Pulmonx.

16.6% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Movano shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Pulmonx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Movano and Pulmonx”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano $1.01 million 4.66 -$23.73 million ($4.07) -0.16 Pulmonx $83.79 million 1.26 -$56.39 million ($1.44) -1.82

Movano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pulmonx. Pulmonx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Movano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Movano has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmonx has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Movano beats Pulmonx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

(Get Free Report)

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking. It develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) for blood pressure or continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About Pulmonx

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. It also offers StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. The company serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.