Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $99.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.38. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.61 and a 1 year high of $124.31.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $168.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.60 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

