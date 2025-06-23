General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Crews Bank & Trust

Crews Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in General Mills by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 674,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,028,000 after purchasing an additional 31,577 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Mills Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on General Mills
General Mills Company Profile
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.
Featured Articles
