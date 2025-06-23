Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CDW by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in CDW by 3.1% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in CDW by 55.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CDW by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This trade represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,382.02. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CDW Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of CDW stock opened at $170.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Corporation has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $241.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 54.90%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CDW Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.98%.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
