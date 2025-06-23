iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,394 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $40,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,236,000 after buying an additional 4,421,879 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,781,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,333,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,021 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $61.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.