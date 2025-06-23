iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $40,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,123,000 after buying an additional 19,216,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,761,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,707 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,960,000 after acquiring an additional 894,376 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,164,000 after acquiring an additional 769,840 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $89.53 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

