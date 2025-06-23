Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 9,281 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 2.79% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $35,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

PTNQ stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.60. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

