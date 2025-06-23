Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,379 shares during the last quarter. American Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,541,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,177,000 after purchasing an additional 874,756 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 535,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,048,000 after buying an additional 527,235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.04 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

