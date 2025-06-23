Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $34,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 34,241.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,030,000 after buying an additional 392,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,888,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,183,000 after acquiring an additional 136,586 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,284,000 after acquiring an additional 136,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 359,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,147,000 after acquiring an additional 115,183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

MGK stock opened at $348.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.24. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $358.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

