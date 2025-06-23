First Bancorp Inc ME Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,909,000 after acquiring an additional 136,120 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock

GLD opened at $310.13 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $212.12 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.45. The stock has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

