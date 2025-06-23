Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.0% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 28.3% in the first quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.5% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $526.83 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $500.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.16.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.