Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $24.78 Million Position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 993,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,288 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF were worth $24,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 541,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 152,770 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 105,311.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Stock Up 1.9%

BUFD stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $26.17.

About FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.