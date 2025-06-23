Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 807.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $130,371.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 399,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,173.46. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 31,197 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $210,267.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,305.10. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,993 shares of company stock valued at $612,979 over the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN opened at $6.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.61. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $22.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

