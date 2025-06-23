McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $64,805,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,850. This trade represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0%

McDonald’s stock opened at $286.75 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $310.55 and a 200-day moving average of $302.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

