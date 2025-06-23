Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilon Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Agilon Health by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilon Health during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agilon Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilon Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Agilon Health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilon Health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Agilon Health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Agilon Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilon Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.
Agilon Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $2.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $875.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.14. Agilon Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.73.
Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 45.47% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agilon Health, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Agilon Health
agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
