First Bancorp Inc ME Grows Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 458,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,525,000 after buying an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of BHB stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13. Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $436.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

BHB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Bar Harbor Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Saturday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

