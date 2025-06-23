Arkema (ARKAY) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Arkema to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arkema and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arkema 1 1 0 1 2.33 Arkema Competitors 575 2736 3212 99 2.43

As a group, “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies have a potential upside of 31.93%. Given Arkema’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arkema has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Arkema pays an annual dividend of $3.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Arkema pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 91.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Arkema is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Arkema and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arkema $10.33 billion $383.06 million 15.18 Arkema Competitors $10.60 billion $484.74 million 6.77

Arkema’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Arkema. Arkema is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Arkema has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arkema’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of shares of all “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of shares of all “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arkema and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arkema 3.40% 7.42% 3.84% Arkema Competitors -39.80% 2.88% 0.68%

Summary

Arkema beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Arkema

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets. This segment also offers performance polymers, such as specialty polyamides, PVDF, polyimides, fluorospecialties, and polyetherketoneketone; and performance additives which includes molecular sieves, organic peroxides, thiochemicals, and hydrogen peroxide. The Advance Materials and Coating Solutions segment offers coating solutions, including comprising EU/US acrylics and coating resins; coating additives, such as sartomer photocure resins and coatex rheology additives. This segment also provides decorative paints, industrial coatings, and adhesives; and solutions for applications in the paper, superabsorbent, water treatment and oil and gas extraction, and 3D printing and electronics industries. The Intermediates segment provides fluorogases and acrylics; and industrial intermediate chemicals used in construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, automotive, coatings, and water treatment sectors. Arkema S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

