Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $272.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

