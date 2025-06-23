Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 13,741 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,741 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.