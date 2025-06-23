ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $3.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.30.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALXO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALXO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Price Performance
ALX Oncology stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47.
ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ALX Oncology
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.