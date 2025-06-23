ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $3.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALXO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,353,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 130,196 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 186,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 492.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 860,703 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 823,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 323,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

