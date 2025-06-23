Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.57.
DAWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DAWN opened at $6.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $640.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of -1.29. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
