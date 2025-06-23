Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

DAWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DAWN

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $28,495.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,136 shares in the company, valued at $295,071.36. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 13,964 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $87,414.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,313.62. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,725 shares of company stock valued at $167,299 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN opened at $6.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $640.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of -1.29. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.