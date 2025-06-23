Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Leerink Partners lowered Pliant Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,642,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1,270.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 148,401 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1,875.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,514,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 2,386,789 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 29,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

