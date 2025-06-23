Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 419 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KXI. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,816,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,821,000 after buying an additional 269,798 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,202,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,512,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KXI opened at $64.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $840.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.57.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

