William Conrad Weldon Buys 7 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director William Conrad Weldon bought 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2,412.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,888.37.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FFH opened at C$2,426.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2,233.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2,084.21. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of C$1,425.00 and a 1 year high of C$2,447.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,700.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial set a C$2,600.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,250.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,535.71.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

