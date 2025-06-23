ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Pet Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAWZ stock opened at $57.63 on Monday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $61.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.16.

About ProShares Pet Care ETF

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Pet Care index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to pet ownership. PAWZ was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

