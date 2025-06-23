Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Purchases C$14,494.74 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2,415.79 per share, with a total value of C$14,494.74.

David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

On Thursday, May 22nd, David Lloyd Johnston sold 27 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,282.06, for a total value of C$61,615.62.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

FFH stock opened at C$2,426.21 on Monday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of C$1,425.00 and a 1-year high of C$2,447.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,233.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2,084.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFH shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cormark boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,250.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Fairfax Financial to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$2,050.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,535.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFH

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.