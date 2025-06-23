Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Purchases C$14,494.74 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2,415.79 per share, with a total value of C$14,494.74.
David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 22nd, David Lloyd Johnston sold 27 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,282.06, for a total value of C$61,615.62.
Fairfax Financial Price Performance
FFH stock opened at C$2,426.21 on Monday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of C$1,425.00 and a 1-year high of C$2,447.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,233.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2,084.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
