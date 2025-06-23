Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 65,139 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,139 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,478.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $21.30 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

