Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.38 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $290.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.53 and its 200 day moving average is $298.82.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSA

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.