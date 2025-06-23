Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,594,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after buying an additional 158,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,846,000 after buying an additional 81,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,396,000 after acquiring an additional 452,624 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $23,272,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 668,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 404,883 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Dbs Bank lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Honda Motor Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of HMC stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $36.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5,371.99 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.