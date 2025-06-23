Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 521,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,417,000 after buying an additional 433,700 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $99,969,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Global Payments by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 892,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,065,000 after acquiring an additional 419,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,925,000 after acquiring an additional 72,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.91.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $76.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $95.02. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

