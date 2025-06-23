Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 5,940 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of AllianceBernstein worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 12,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $205,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,923 shares in the company, valued at $861,609.14. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $196,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,981.60. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of AB stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.36 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

