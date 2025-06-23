Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 532 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,168,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,009 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,425,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,847 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 264,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 245,894 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,726,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,738,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 114,005 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $37.14 on Monday. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

