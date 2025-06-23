Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases 95,618 Shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 95,618 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 1.06% of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $17.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $325.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.21. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $60.73.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $336.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.81 million. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $24.00 price target on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.68.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

