Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,434 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in W.R. Berkley by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in W.R. Berkley by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on W.R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W.R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on W.R. Berkley from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $73.54 on Monday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $76.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

W.R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

