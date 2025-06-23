Brokerages Set Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target at $24.90

Shares of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Opera from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Get Opera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Opera

Institutional Trading of Opera

Opera Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 2,065.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Opera by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Opera by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Opera by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. Opera has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.48 million. Opera had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Opera will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Opera’s payout ratio is 82.98%.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.