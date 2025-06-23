Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 441 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,797 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $209.00 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.64 and a 200-day moving average of $204.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.78.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

