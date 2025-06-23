Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,997 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Shell by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEL. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $72.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $215.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $74.46.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.90%.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

