Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Haleon by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of HLN opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

