Head-To-Head Review: Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) versus Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Barloworld and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barloworld N/A N/A N/A Star Equity -16.43% -8.24% -3.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barloworld and Star Equity”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barloworld $2.26 billion 0.49 $102.60 million N/A N/A Star Equity $53.36 million 0.12 -$10.44 million ($3.43) -0.58

Barloworld has higher revenue and earnings than Star Equity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Barloworld and Star Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barloworld 0 0 0 0 0.00 Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Star Equity has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.26%. Given Star Equity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Star Equity is more favorable than Barloworld.

Volatility and Risk

Barloworld has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions. It also manufactures various products, which includes food, beverages, paper, pharmaceuticals, building material and adhesives, and others. In addition, the company offers starch, glucose, and other products; and salvage management and disposal services. It serves mining, construction, energy, and transportation sectors. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

