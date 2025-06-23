ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPRY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SPRY opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). ARS Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick sold 102,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $1,451,862.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,543.30. The trade was a 53.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,678.40. The trade was a 87.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,971 shares of company stock worth $4,721,888. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRY. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 78,100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Stories

