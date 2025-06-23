Financial Analysis: Tosoh (TOSCF) versus Its Rivals

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tosoh and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tosoh $6.98 billion $380.90 million 11.29 Tosoh Competitors $10.60 billion $484.74 million 6.77

Tosoh’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tosoh. Tosoh is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Tosoh and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tosoh 5.44% 6.48% 4.30% Tosoh Competitors -39.80% 2.88% 0.68%

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tosoh has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tosoh’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

62.5% of shares of all “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of shares of all “CHEM – DIVERSIFD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tosoh competitors beat Tosoh on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Tosoh

(Get Free Report)

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders. It also offers chromatographic columns, and media and diagnostic systems; clinical diagnostic systems; Portland cement and blast-furnace slag cement; and caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, calcium hypochlorite, and sodium bicarbonate. In addition, the company provides ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, tertiary butyl alcohol, cumene, and aromatic compounds; and ethyleneamines, bromine, hydrobromic acids, flame retardants, non-aqueous solvents, chelating agents, ethylene dichloride, and sodium styrenesulfonate. Further, it offers polymers, such as ethylene vinyl-acetate copolymers, adhesive polymers, low and high-density polyethylene products, synthetic rubbers, functional polymers, and polyvinyl chloride pastes; and polyurethanes (PU), including methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, hexamethylene diisocyanate, adhesives, coating resins, elastomers, polyisocyanates for PU paints, and polyols. The company manufactures and sells water treatment systems; and engages in the construction and repair businesses. It serves chemical and petrochemical, construction, automotive, consumer electronics, information technology, bioscience, and environmental markets. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.