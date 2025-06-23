Reviewing Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) & Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Birchcliff Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $204.33 million 0.51 $7.45 million $0.05 56.48 Birchcliff Energy $428.33 million 3.57 $40.94 million $0.35 16.03

Volatility & Risk

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy. Birchcliff Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bonterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy 0.84% 0.41% 0.22% Birchcliff Energy 21.85% 6.09% 3.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bonterra Energy and Birchcliff Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Birchcliff Energy 0 0 1 6 3.86

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Bonterra Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.