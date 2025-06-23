Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Champion Homes from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Champion Homes from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Champion Homes by 645.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Champion Homes by 1,231.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Champion Homes by 306.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Champion Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.20. Champion Homes has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $116.49.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $593.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Champion Homes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Homes declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

