Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scor SE (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

SCRYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered Scor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Scor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Scor Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of SCRYY opened at $3.37 on Monday. Scor has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Scor had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Scor will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

