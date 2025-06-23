The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 479.9% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,026,000 after acquiring an additional 246,000 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $117.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

