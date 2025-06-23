Center for Financial Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 266 The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $126.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day moving average of $117.97. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.16 and a 12-month high of $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,385,250. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,279.24. This trade represents a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

