Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $302.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Argus raised Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $764,640. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 33.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,670,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 31.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 28.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $255.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

