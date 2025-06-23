Center for Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the first quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the first quarter worth approximately $1,316,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.27.

Venture Global Price Performance

Shares of VG opened at $19.10 on Monday. Venture Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Analysts expect that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

Venture Global Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Further Reading

