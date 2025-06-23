Crews Bank & Trust Buys 2,290 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) by 163.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $321,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEI opened at $98.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $101.80.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.