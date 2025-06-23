Synergy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,916 abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

SIVR stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $35.52.

About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

